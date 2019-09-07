UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vice Chancellor Terms IELL As Sindh University's Pride

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 07:28 PM

Vice Chancellor terms IELL as Sindh University's pride

Sindh University's Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat has termed SU's Institute of English Language and Literature 'the varsity's pride'."

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :Sindh University's Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat has termed SU's Institute of English Language and Literature 'the varsity's pride'." As a sociologist, i was entrusted with a project as principal investigator to assess human, academic and professional capital of 55 universities across Pakistan. I declared IELL as the best as it possessed a squad of highly passionate and dedicated faculty with the highest number of PhD across Pakistan," the VC observed while speaking at a workshop at the institute in Jamshoro district on Saturday.

He said among the institute's 17 faculty members who were Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) qualified, some 15 of them obtained their PhD degrees from the universities in the United Kingdom.

The VC felicitated the institute Director Dr Tarique Hassan Umrani, the workshop's supervisor Dr Ghazal Kazim and the event coordinator Manzoor Ali Panhwar.

He said the IELL was blessed to have a highly charged team of devoted faculty to convene such academically significant events.

The workshop supervisor Dr Ghazal Kazim said the international research workshops had become an integral proud feature of IELL and that the day's event was fifth such workshop under the said aegis.

The IELL's Director presented a welcome note earlier and shared with the audience the catalogue of academic, research and professional activities of the institute.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Doctor United Kingdom Jamshoro Event From Best

Recent Stories

Trump Congratulates Moscow, Kiev With Releasing De ..

1 minute ago

Sardar Usman Buzdar for 100pc literacy rate in Pun ..

1 minute ago

Govt not to tolerate extra-judicial killings: Law ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner Multan orders early removal of danger ..

3 minutes ago

Operation against illegal occupants of Karachi Dev ..

3 minutes ago

90 per cent oral cancer cases linked to tobacco us ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.