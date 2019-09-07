Vice Chancellor Terms IELL As Sindh University's Pride
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 07:28 PM
Sindh University's Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat has termed SU's Institute of English Language and Literature 'the varsity's pride'."
He said among the institute's 17 faculty members who were Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) qualified, some 15 of them obtained their PhD degrees from the universities in the United Kingdom.
The VC felicitated the institute Director Dr Tarique Hassan Umrani, the workshop's supervisor Dr Ghazal Kazim and the event coordinator Manzoor Ali Panhwar.
He said the IELL was blessed to have a highly charged team of devoted faculty to convene such academically significant events.
The workshop supervisor Dr Ghazal Kazim said the international research workshops had become an integral proud feature of IELL and that the day's event was fifth such workshop under the said aegis.
The IELL's Director presented a welcome note earlier and shared with the audience the catalogue of academic, research and professional activities of the institute.