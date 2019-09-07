Sindh University's Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat has termed SU's Institute of English Language and Literature 'the varsity's pride'."

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) : Sindh University's Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat has termed SU's Institute of English Language and Literature 'the varsity's pride'." As a sociologist, i was entrusted with a project as principal investigator to assess human, academic and professional capital of 55 universities across Pakistan . I declared IELL as the best as it possessed a squad of highly passionate and dedicated faculty with the highest number of PhD across Pakistan ," the VC observed while speaking at a workshop at the institute in Jamshoro district on Saturday.

He said among the institute's 17 faculty members who were Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) qualified, some 15 of them obtained their PhD degrees from the universities in the United Kingdom.

The VC felicitated the institute Director Dr Tarique Hassan Umrani, the workshop's supervisor Dr Ghazal Kazim and the event coordinator Manzoor Ali Panhwar.

He said the IELL was blessed to have a highly charged team of devoted faculty to convene such academically significant events.

The workshop supervisor Dr Ghazal Kazim said the international research workshops had become an integral proud feature of IELL and that the day's event was fifth such workshop under the said aegis.

The IELL's Director presented a welcome note earlier and shared with the audience the catalogue of academic, research and professional activities of the institute.