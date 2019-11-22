UrduPoint.com
Vice Chancellor University Of Education Lahore Inaugurates Fish Processing Unit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 12:08 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ):The department of Fisheries and Aquaculture of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) in collaboration with US Soybean Export Council (USSEC) observed the World Fisheries Day.

Various activities, including fish netting, cooking and fish model competitions and presentations on different topics in a seminar, were held to mark the day.

Meanwhile, Vice Chancellor University of Education Lahore (UEL) Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha was the chief guest of the programme and inaugurated "Fish Processing Unit" at Ravi Campus Pattoki.

Dean Faculty of Biosciences Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman, Dean Faculty of Animal Production and Technology Prof Dr Anjum Khalique, Chairman Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture Dr Noor Khan and others were also present.

Prof Pasha visited different section of Fish Processing Unit and reviewed state-of-the-art facilities.

The Fish Processing Unit comprised of different section, including Quality Assurance Lab, Meeting Room, Processing Unit, Finished Product Room, Store Room, De Scaling-Cleaning and value Addition Lab.

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) provided Rs 30 million for development of Fish Processing and Value Addition Unit under enhancement research facility at UVAS Ravi Campus Pattoki.

The HEC also provided funds of Rs13.131 million to make it operational under the HEC-TDF project of "Sustainable Fish Meat and Value Added Fish Products".

