Vice Chancellor University Of Sindh Chairs Deans Committee Meeting

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 07:54 PM

The Deans Committee of the University of Sindh Jamshoro Tuesday met under the chair of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :The Deans Committee of the University of Sindh Jamshoro Tuesday met under the chair of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat.

According to university spokesman, the meeting resolved to upload results online, hold departmental orientation on January 13 instant, inform students about attendance system, harassment policy and available facilities.

The committee endorsed initiatives of the Vice Chancellor Dr. Burfat's, assuring him of their fullest support and also extended cordial felicitations to the admission committee for smooth processing and provisional completion of the admissions.

