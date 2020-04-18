UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vice Chancellor University Of Sindh Emphasizes Effective Virtual Academic Plan For Additional Campuses

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 07:45 PM

Vice Chancellor University of Sindh emphasizes effective virtual academic plan for additional campuses

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat has emphasized upon the Pro-Vice Chancellors and Focal Persons of varsity's additional campuses to devise effective virtual academic plan in wake of pandemic situation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat has emphasized upon the Pro-Vice Chancellors and Focal Persons of varsity's additional campuses to devise effective virtual academic plan in wake of pandemic situation. Addressing special online meeting with the heads of additional campuses on Saturday to deliberate teaching-learning scenario in case the continuing lockdown stayed intact even after the expected time zone of May 31, the Vice Chancellor said the campuses are important and integral academic and administrative arteries of the varsity, which catering higher education needs of youth in rural centers of the province. He hoped that the campuses too would embrace without hesitation the proposed plan to shift to online academic and research options.

The Vice Chancellor was joined in this online discussion by Prof. Dr. Rafique Ahmed Memon, Prof. Dr. Munirrudin Soomro, Prof. Dr. Syed Azhar Ali Shah, Prof. Dr. Imamuddin Khoso Prof. Dr. Wazir Ali Baloch, Registrar Dr. Ameer Ali Abro, Instiute Directors, Department Chairpersons and faculty from within the given campus domains.

The Pro-Vice Chancellors and Focal Persons informed the Vice Chancellor that all teachers at their respective campuses had already conferred students with 40 marks assignments that would be accounting for the midterm examinations they would have taken if all were normal.

Related Topics

Sindh Education Jamshoro Azhar Ali May All From

Recent Stories

Cabinet passes resolution on publishing health inf ..

17 minutes ago

Amid market halt; bulls gain 798 points, index rea ..

55 minutes ago

MPA takes timely steps to allow struck wheat, flou ..

2 minutes ago

KP Governor proposes 8-member Ulemas' bodies each ..

2 minutes ago

Degree, diploma programmes launched at Lahore Gene ..

2 minutes ago

Business activities to be allowed in Sindh under S ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.