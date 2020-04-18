Vice Chancellor University of Sindh emphasizes effective virtual academic plan for additional campuses

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat has emphasized upon the Pro-Vice Chancellors and Focal Persons of varsity's additional campuses to devise effective virtual academic plan in wake of pandemic situation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat has emphasized upon the Pro-Vice Chancellors and Focal Persons of varsity's additional campuses to devise effective virtual academic plan in wake of pandemic situation. Addressing special online meeting with the heads of additional campuses on Saturday to deliberate teaching-learning scenario in case the continuing lockdown stayed intact even after the expected time zone of May 31, the Vice Chancellor said the campuses are important and integral academic and administrative arteries of the varsity, which catering higher education needs of youth in rural centers of the province. He hoped that the campuses too would embrace without hesitation the proposed plan to shift to online academic and research options.

The Vice Chancellor was joined in this online discussion by Prof. Dr. Rafique Ahmed Memon, Prof. Dr. Munirrudin Soomro, Prof. Dr. Syed Azhar Ali Shah, Prof. Dr. Imamuddin Khoso Prof. Dr. Wazir Ali Baloch, Registrar Dr. Ameer Ali Abro, Instiute Directors, Department Chairpersons and faculty from within the given campus domains.

The Pro-Vice Chancellors and Focal Persons informed the Vice Chancellor that all teachers at their respective campuses had already conferred students with 40 marks assignments that would be accounting for the midterm examinations they would have taken if all were normal.