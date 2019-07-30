Vice Chancellor University of Sindh visits boys' hostels

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat Monday paid surprise visit to boys' hostels where he checked the food at canteen, drinking water facility and enquire the students about their problems

Dr. Burfat reached at K.

B hostel canteen and checked the food provided to the students at canteen and also checked water cooler installed in the wing outside canteen.

On the occasion, number of hostel students gathered, mingled with the vice chancellor and took selfies with him.

Student of sociology Nadir Lakhair and others thanked the vice chancellor for his sudden visit to hostels and took photographs with him. During his visit, Dr. Burfat inspected the facilities being provided to the students.

Provost boys' hostel Ghulam Saqib Buriro and other officials were also present at the juncture.