Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof Dr. Muhammad Yousuf Khushk Visits All Boys Hostels
Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2024 | 07:09 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof Dr. Muhammad Yousuf Khushk has said that special attention must be given to the residential facilities and cleanliness in all university hostels and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.
He said this during a visit to all the boys hostels at the University on Thursday.
During the visit, the Vice Chancellor also inquired from the students residing in the hostels about their accommodation and emphasized addressing their concerns.
The VC said that the students studying at the University were our valuable asset, and their well-being should be ensured alongside proper guidance.
He emphasized that many of the students at the University come from remote areas and underprivileged families and it was our responsibility to provide them with better educational and residential facilities.
On the occasion, Prof Dr Minhon Khan Laghari, Dr. Masiullah Jatoi, Dr. Liaquat Ali Chandio, Engineer Ghulam Asghar Shaikh, Rasool Bux Korai, Ghulam Mujtaba Jatoi, Tahir Ali Khaskeli, Imran Ali Soomro, Waseem Ahmed Kalhoro and others were present.
