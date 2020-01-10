UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vice Chancellor Visits Academic Departments Of Sindh University

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 07:52 PM

Vice Chancellor visits academic departments of Sindh University

Vice Chancellor University of Sindh, Jamshoro, Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat Friday visited different academic departments of the varsity

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor University of Sindh, Jamshoro, Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat Friday visited different academic departments of the varsity.

The academic heads as well as senior and junior faculty briefed the VC about the performance of their respective departments, the university spokesman informed and added that the vice chancellor walked into the classrooms, mingled with the students and asked them questions regarding their syllabus, attendance and academic work.

The visit was meant as a monitoring move to ascertain preparedness of all things essential for teaching- learning process and attendance of students and teachers in the interest of smooth conduct of classes, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Sindh Visit Jamshoro All

Recent Stories

Atlantic Council’s Global Energy Forum kicks off ..

39 minutes ago

U18 Jr Snooker C'ship kicks off

2 minutes ago

Four suspects held during search operation in Mult ..

2 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Khanewal orders to make trauma ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Secretary Punjab orders easing issuance of N ..

2 minutes ago

Short circuit fire reported in I-8 markaz's Cash n ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.