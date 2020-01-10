Vice Chancellor visits academic departments of Sindh University

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor University of Sindh, Jamshoro, Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat Friday visited different academic departments of the varsity.

The academic heads as well as senior and junior faculty briefed the VC about the performance of their respective departments, the university spokesman informed and added that the vice chancellor walked into the classrooms, mingled with the students and asked them questions regarding their syllabus, attendance and academic work.

The visit was meant as a monitoring move to ascertain preparedness of all things essential for teaching- learning process and attendance of students and teachers in the interest of smooth conduct of classes, the spokesman added.