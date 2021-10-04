Vice-Chancellor visits UVAS hostels, reviews cleanliness, repairable works, facilities

University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad visited boys and girls hostels and reviewed available facilities, cleanliness and repairable works at the City Campus on Monday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021) University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad visited boys and girls hostels and reviewed available facilities, cleanliness and repairable works at the City Campus on Monday.



He went to every hostel including Khadija-Tul-Kubra Hall, Amina Hall, Tahira Hall, Fatima-Tuz-Zahra Hall, Ayesha Siddiqua Hall, Allama Iqbal Hall, Jinnah Hall and Saith Sarwar Hall and checked the facilities.



Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that purpose of his visit was to ensure cleanliness and review the condition of student hostels rooms. He said that all facilities must be ensured at every room of hostels.

He especially checked that there is no leakage of water and seepage of roofs and all electric gadgets are functional.

He directed that the gray areas must be rectified. He also checked the dengue control measures and stressed that Standard Operating Procedures must be followed strictly after reopening of UVAS.



He directed the Project Director of Building and Works to complete the repair work of hostels before the arrival of students. Anti-dengue spray must be ensured on all university premises.

Principal Students Affairs Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Hostel Warden Prof Dr Aftab Anjum, Principal Officer Estate Management Dr Liaquat Ahmad, Dr Jaweria Ali Khan and Project Director Shahnawaz Bukhari and other administrative staff were also present.