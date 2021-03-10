Vice Chancellors from federal capital holds meeting with Dr. Bhai Khan Shar

The Vice chancellors from two Universities of Islamabad Wednesday visited Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :The Vice chancellors from two Universities of Islamabad Wednesday visited Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro.

According to university spokesman, the Vice Chancellor Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah and Vice Chancellor Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Islamabad Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum held meeting with the Vice Chancellor SABS University Prof. Dr. Bhai Khan Shar.

Dr. Shar briefed them regarding achievements of SABSU in short span of time since the institute is upgraded as university.

Both Vice Chancellors shared their chips experiences for smooth running of the campus and uplifting the standard of education.

The Director General Regional Services AIOU Prof. Inamullah Shaikh accompanied by Vice Chancellors from Federal capital also appreciated the efforts of Dr. Shar for promotion of art education in urban and rural areas of Sindh.