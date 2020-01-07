Virtual University, Balochistan UET to cooperate in research

The Virtual University (VU) and Balochistan University of Engineering & Technology Khuzdar (BUETK) on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for research, development, innovation and joint education ventures

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ):The Virtual University (VU) and Balochistan University of Engineering & Technology Khuzdar (BUETK) on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for research, development, innovation and joint education ventures.

According to a spokesperson, VU Rector Naeem Tariq and BUETK Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ehsan Ullah Khan Kakar signed the MoU at a ceremony, held at Virtual University head office.

The VU would provide Learning Management System, Examination System and international quality academic contents to the BUETK.

The BUETK would provide buildings in four cities of Balochistan to establish VU campuses which would be a great step in promotion of education in Balochistan. The association would help students of BUETK to get quality education through modern means of communication.

Later, the officials visited VU TV network and appreciated its setup.