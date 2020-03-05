UrduPoint.com
Virtual University Honours 1048 Students At 11th Convocation

Virtual University (VU) honoured 1048 students at 11th convocation held for the graduates belonged to South Punjab at a local hall here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Virtual University (VU) honoured 1048 students at 11th convocation held for the graduates belonged to South Punjab at a local hall here on Thursday.

The graduating students of BS, B.Ed, MA and M.Phil were awarded degrees, certificates and medals for 2015-19 and 2017-19 sessions respectively.

As many as 164 BS and B.Ed, 580 MA and 304 M.Phil students graduated today including seven gold medalists for clinching top positions for various programmes consisted of Computer, Management Sciences, Science & Technology, Education and Arts.

Speaking as chief guest,Ghazi Unversity, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Tufail stated that students of today were leaders of tomorrow.

He urged the students to covert the challenges into opportunities adding that he had taught for ten years in Japan and Saudi Arabia and we could bring positive changes in our education system by following advanced countries strategies of education.

He hoped that the knowledge being imparted to the students by VU would help them a lot in their practical lives.

Dr Tufail congratulated the graduating students and their parents on this gala day.

In his welcome address, Rector VU, Naeem Tariq informed that the varsity was creating E-Rozgar opportunities for hundreds of thousands of students by joining hands with incumbent government.

He stated that Quaid-i-Azam and Allama Iqbal had termed youth specially students as bright future for the country.

The Rector extended felicitation to graduating students and their parents on this success.

A good number of students and faculty members attended the convocation.

