Virtual University To Facilitate Schools Through Four TV Channels

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 08:58 PM

Virtual University to facilitate schools through four TV channels

In wake of closure of schools due to lock down followed by cornovirus problem, The Virtual University will facilitate school for online classes through its four TV channels

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :In wake of closure of schools due to lock down followed by cornovirus problem, The Virtual University will facilitate school for online classes through its four tv channels.

A spokesperson for VU informed APP on Tuesday that the decision has been taken keep in view of situation emerged in the country because of the pandemic.

He said that air time will be dedicated for school education on four TV channels.

The varsity will also offer Learning Management System for varsities on priority basis, he said and added that all resources will be exhausted to bring the varsities on E-learning.

