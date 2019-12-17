UrduPoint.com
Virtual University, UHS Signs MoU For Collaborating In Research And Academics

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 12:12 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ):A memorandum of understanding (MoU) Monday was signed between Virtual University of Pakistan and University of Health Sciences (UHS), Lahore to collaborate in the field of research and academics.

Rector, Virtual University, Naeem Tariq and Vice Chancellor, UHS, Dr.

Javed Akram signed the accord in the presence of management officials from both the organizations, said a press release issue here.

The MoU envisages strengthening of bonds between the two institutions which may see the developments of links leading to the establishment of partnership agreements, academic cooperation and joint ventures.

Under the agreement, the both institutions will jointly cooperate in the field of e-learning, online examination, blended learning, collaboration in research projects and faculty development.

