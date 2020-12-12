UrduPoint.com
Viva Of M.Phil Scholars Of English Literature Held

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 05:23 PM

Viva of M.Phil scholars of English Literature held

The Department of English Literature, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur held viva of M.Phil scholars

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :The Department of English Literature, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur held viva of M.Phil scholars.

Chairman Department of English Bahaudin Zakariya University Multan Prof Dr Naveed was the external examiner.

The scholars worked under the supervision of Chairman English Literature Department Professor Dr. Muhammad Ayub Jajja and Dr Sohail Ahmad.

