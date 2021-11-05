VU celebrated Eid Milad-un-Nabi at 207 campuses all across Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Virtual University celebrated Eid Milad-un-Nabi with great zeal and fervor at all campuses across Pakistan. Virtual University's 207 campuses were adorned with colorful lights to commemorate the occasion.

The main event was held at Virtual University's head office where students and staff of Virtual University participated in Mehfil-e-Darood-o-Salam. It was also graced by eminent personalities from all walks of life.

Renowned Naat-Khuans captivated the audience with their melodic voices and received great appreciation.

A good number of students and staff of Virtual University�participated in Naat-Khuani and Qirat of Quran. Dars-e-Quran was also given by eminent scholars to shed light on different aspects of the life of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) The chief guest of the ceremony Rector, Virtual University Prof.

Dr. Arshad Saleem Bhatti emphasized the need for promoting unity based on the teachings of the Prophet (Peace be upon him) who is a beacon of light for us and provides guidance on every aspect of life.

He said, the holy Prophet Mohammad's (Peace be upon him) birth brought a revolution in every aspect of human society, broke the system of oppression in the world, and opened the doors of welfare.

Rector VU also requested the parents to teach the kids the moral values of the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).