UrduPoint.com

VU Celebrated Eid Milad-un-Nabi At 207 Campuses All Across Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 05:12 PM

VU celebrated Eid Milad-un-Nabi at 207 campuses all across Pakistan

Virtual University celebrated Eid Milad-un-Nabi with great zeal and fervor at all campuses across Pakistan. Virtual University's 207 campuses were adorned with colorful lights to commemorate the occasion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Virtual University celebrated Eid Milad-un-Nabi with great zeal and fervor at all campuses across Pakistan. Virtual University's 207 campuses were adorned with colorful lights to commemorate the occasion.

The main event was held at Virtual University's head office where students and staff of Virtual University participated in Mehfil-e-Darood-o-Salam. It was also graced by eminent personalities from all walks of life.

Renowned Naat-Khuans captivated the audience with their melodic voices and received great appreciation.

A good number of students and staff of Virtual University�participated in Naat-Khuani and Qirat of Quran. Dars-e-Quran was also given by eminent scholars to shed light on different aspects of the life of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) The chief guest of the ceremony Rector, Virtual University Prof.

Dr. Arshad Saleem Bhatti emphasized the need for promoting unity based on the teachings of the Prophet (Peace be upon him) who is a beacon of light for us and provides guidance on every aspect of life.

He said, the holy Prophet Mohammad's (Peace be upon him) birth brought a revolution in every aspect of human society, broke the system of oppression in the world, and opened the doors of welfare.

Rector VU also requested the parents to teach the kids the moral values of the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

Related Topics

Pakistan World Moral Event All From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Hong Kong reports 1 new imported COVID-19 case

Hong Kong reports 1 new imported COVID-19 case

3 minutes ago
 Talks to succeed Merkel hit snags over climate, fi ..

Talks to succeed Merkel hit snags over climate, finance

3 minutes ago
 KP to soon introduce comprehensive legislation on ..

KP to soon introduce comprehensive legislation on prevention, control of HIV/AID ..

3 minutes ago
 Vaccination of students at Faisalabad educational ..

Vaccination of students at Faisalabad educational institutes under way

3 minutes ago
 Weeklong Training Course on ‘Diagnostic Ultrason ..

Weeklong Training Course on ‘Diagnostic Ultrasonography in Animals’ conclude ..

14 minutes ago
 Young woman commits suicide

Young woman commits suicide

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.