Wajiha Akram visits National Skills University

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :The Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training, Ms. Wajiha Akram Wednesday visited the National Skills University (NSU) Islamabad.

She was welcomed by the Vice-Chancellor NSU Dr Muhammad Mukhtar who also briefed her about ongoing activities in the university and upcoming skills relevant programs to be initiated.

She expressed her satisfaction with the progress made by the university over the past year.

According to her, developments in the university over the past year are miraculous, adding compared with her visit in the last year, the place is emerging as an education setup conducive to skills education.

Students from the documentary and short film making program welcomed Wajiha Akram and presented her a bouquet.

She also interacted with the students and appreciated their skills and professional excellence.

The Vice-Chancellor gave a short presentation about the university progress, establishing the first Senate, two meetings within a couple of months, ongoing building rehabilitation activities, hiring new staff, and faculty process to be initiated for an ultimate passage to excellence.

She also visited the auditorium of the university and the Auto Engineering Technology Workshop.

The Vice-Chancellor presented the Parliamentary Secretary with "NSU Vision 2025 - A Strategy for Youth Skills for Tomorrow" prepared and approved by the University Senate.