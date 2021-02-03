UrduPoint.com
Walk Held At Islamia University To Mark World Wetlands Day

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 02:31 PM

Environmental Society of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur organized walk and seminar on the occasion of World Wetlands Day to create awareness among teachers and students

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Environmental Society of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur organized walk and seminar on the occasion of World Wetlands Day to create awareness among teachers and students.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Muhammad Ashraf, Chief Conservator Forest Punjab Muhammad Faisal Haroon, Director Student Affairs Dr Tanveer Hussain, Dr Muhammad Abdullah, advisors of various societies officials of various departments and others were present.

The speakers said that the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) celebrates this day every year.

This year the theme of the day is Watersheds and Water. The speakers said that water bodies are a great source of freshwater.

Islamia University Bahawalpur is playing a significant role in the protection of the environment, especially the Cholistani life, flora and fauna and birds.

Research on Cholistani wetlands is also underway. Over time, population growth has led to increased environmental imbalances, which have also affected wetlands. There is a need to prevent further depletion of natural life-sustaining wetlands in order to maintain the ecological balance necessary for life on Earth.

Water is a symbol of life. Pakistan is at risk of future freshwater shortages. Individual and collective efforts will have to be made to prevent water loss.

