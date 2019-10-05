UrduPoint.com
Walk Held To Mark World Animal Day At University Of Veterinary And Animal Sciences Lahore

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 11:58 PM

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore took out a walk to mark 'World Animal Day' at city campus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ):The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore took out a walk to mark 'World Animal Day' at city campus.

Besides walk, a seminar was also organised to mark the day and to create awareness among people about protection and conservation of animals, humane handling of animals in feeding, treatment and also avoid misuse (fights of animals) for entertainment purposes.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha led the walk while Pro-Vice Chancellor Masood Rabbani, UVAS Senior Tutor Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf and a number of students and faculty members participated.

The walk started from the VC office and took the round of the campus and culminated in front of the main lawn.

