Walk-in interviews of 154 university graduates held at Islamia University of Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ):Directorate of Alumni and Senior Tutor Office, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur organized a walk-in test for University graduates for various positions in Habib Bank Limited.

As many as 154 candidates appeared in the written test.

The Alumni Office of the University on the direction of Vice Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob is establishing liaison with public and private sector enterprises for placements of University graduates.