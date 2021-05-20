Webinar held at Islamia University to mark Palestine Solidarity Day

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Department of Media Studies hosted a webinar in connection with Palestine Solidarity Day here on Thursday (today)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Department of Media Studies hosted a webinar in connection with Palestine Solidarity Day here on Thursday (today).

According to details, The topic of the webinar was "Bloody Palestine, Israeli Aggression and the Silence of the World Powers".

Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob in his inaugural address, thanked the distinguished guests and participants and said that the foundation of this issue is a century old.

Referring to Muhammad Assad's book Road to Makkah, he said that the Palestinian issue could only be resolved with the help of the Arabs.

He appreciated the initiative of the Department of Media Studies and said that it would help the participants to understand the Kashmir issue and its background.

Former Punjab Chief Minister and Analyst Prof. Dr Hassan Askari Rizvi in his address said that the tragedy of Palestine is highly reprehensible and this condemnation is also necessary so that people can understand the difference between right and wrong.

He said "We have to understand that a small country with many Muslim countries around it has gone beyond tyranny. On one side Israel has made the world happy with its knowledge, technology and economic stability.

Prof. Dr Rafat Hussain, former Chairman, Department of Defense Strategy, Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad, addressing the webinar, said that Israel's siege of Gaza is illegal and immoral. Israel justifies its security but uses its soft power, research, technology and knowledge, to wreak havoc on the world. He slammed the Arab countries that have targeted Israel.

Former Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Tasnim Aslam said that "Muslims have no statement of their own. We are only a Western statement at the end of the international order".

At the end of the webinar, Dr Abdul Wahid Khan, Chairman of the Department of Media Studies, thanked all the guest speakers and said that all Muslim governments should form a platform.

He said that the Islamic University Bahawalpur will continue to express sympathy with the Palestinians and raise awareness among the students about the historical background of Palestine and the development of the Muslim world.

The program was attended by a large number of faculty and students of the Department of Media, Deans, Heads of departments and teachers and citizens of various universities of Pakistan.

They also appreciated the efforts of the Department of Media Studies in organizing this webinar in a timely manner.