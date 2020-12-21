Webinar On "Air Quality Under South-South Cooperation" On Tuesday

COMSATS Centre for Climate and Sustainability (CCCS) with the partnership of Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) will hold a webinar on "Air Quality under South-South Cooperation" here on Tuesday (tomorrow)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :COMSATS Centre for Climate and Sustainability (CCCS) with the partnership of Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) will hold a webinar on "Air Quality under South-South Cooperation" here on Tuesday (tomorrow).

The webinar is aimed at elucidating newer efforts to increase awareness, foster connectivity and implement solutions in developing countries on air pollution and work with partners in the Global South to chart the way forward for this decade.

The participants in the webinar include: Dr. Johann Antoine, Head of the Nuclear Analytical Lab and Project Lead for Air Quality Programme, Jamaica, Dr. Eric Zusman, Senior Policy Researcher, and Institute for Global Environmental Studies (IGES) in Hayama, Japan, Dr.

Hassan Kchih, Head of Air Monitoring Section Environmental Protection and Control Department (EPCD) Royal Commission Jubail and Yanbu, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Professor Jalal Halwani, Head of Health and Environment Department, Director of Water and Environment Lab, Lebanon, Dr. Foued El Ayni, Environmental Expert at Directorate of Science and Technology of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), Morroco, Dr. Jacob Sonibare, Professor of Chemical Engineering at the University of Obafemi Awolowo University, Nigeria, Mr. Abid Omar, Founder of Air Quality Initiative, Pakistan, Professor Gabriel Filippelli, Professor of Earth Sciences, Director, Center for Urban Health, Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis.