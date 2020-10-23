Webinar on 'Breast Cancer Awareness' held at GCWUF

The Department of Physics and Science Society, Government College Women University, Faisalabad (GCWUF) under the umbrella of Department of Student Affairs organized a webinar on awareness about 'Breast Cancer' here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The Department of Physics and Science Society, Government College Women University, Faisalabad (GCWUF) under the umbrella of Department of Student Affairs organized a webinar on awareness about 'Breast Cancer' here on Friday.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Robina Farooq was the chief guest. Director Student Affairs Asma Aziz was the convener and In charge Department of Physics Asma Khurshid, was the organizer of the webinar. The faculty members and a large number of students participated in the event.

Six speakers from PINUM Hospital Faisalabad, Allied Hospital Faisalabad, Riaz Hospital and Research Scholar from UAF were invited at the webinar.

The speakers discussed a logical framework for diagnosis, causes and precautions about breast cancer.

Dr Rafshan, consultant Clinical Oncologist, HOD of Cancer Department, PINUM Hospital Faisalabad talked on the importance of awareness about breast cancer and its early diagnosis.

Dr Aliya Shaima, Breast Surgeon at Allied Hospital Faisalabad, put light on breast cancer symptoms and its diagnosis.

Humaira, Principal Scientist at PINUM Cancer Hospital, Faisalabad, discussed the role of Radiotherapy in Breast Cancer Treatment and Surrya Ikhtiar, Chief Dietitian, Head of Diet Department Allied HospitalFaisalabad highlighted the importance of a balanced diet and its effects on breast cancer.

Syeda Tahira, PhD Research Scholar from UAF, Dr Jaweria Saifullah, Physical therapist at Riaz Hospital Faisalabad, Asma Aziz also spoke.