Department of Political Science, Islamia University of Bahawalpur organized a webinar series, in which the new perspective of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) linking China to Europe and South-East Asian Countries were discussed

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Department of Political Science, Islamia University of Bahawalpur organized a webinar series, in which the new perspective of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) linking China to Europe and South-East Asian Countries were discussed.

In this initiative the three-dimensional transport network that Connects Via land, Sea and Air were taken into account. The webinar started with the inaugural remarks of the Vice-Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob.

He discussed the proclaiming astute facts of BRI and the new advancement of this mega economic project.

Asserting the Chinese initiative, a bid to enhance regional connectivity and embrace a brighter future. Dr Shafee Moiz Hali, Assistant Professor Department of Government and Public Policy from National Defense University Islamabad in his keynote address on the topic of "Is China's BRI a debt Trappe or a Vision of a Shared Growth".

He said China's plans to re-establish both the overland Silk Route Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Route. This initiative designed to enhance connectivity and economic interaction between Asia, Europe and Africa.

According to his research, more than 60% of the world's population will benefit from BRI investments. Ms Afsheen Zeeshan, Lecturer Department of Government and Public Policy from NDU, Islamabad spoke about Belt Road Initiative: the new development model for South-South Cooperation.

She said that the Silk Road Economic Belt a series of land-based infrastructure projects including roads, railways, and pipelines -focuses on strengthening links between China, Central Asia Russia and Europe.

China colossal infrastructure investments may usher in a new era of trade and growth for economies in Asia and beyond. Dr Farhan Khan, Assistant Professor Department of Government and Public Policy from National Defense University Islamabad in his presentation discussed "CEPC and SMEs: Sustaining Economic Development through Poverty and Unemployment elevation in Pakistan." He said CPEC would open up new vistas of job creation, economic growth, and increase in exports and also has a local dimension in terms of economic and technological connectivity of different regions of Pakistan. He also indicated that the Small Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) can facilitate the entry of relevant SMEs in the SEZs that are being set up country-wide.

He elucidated the audience by highlighting the opportunity relevant to CPEC. Dr Mirza Nouman Ali Talib, Assistant Professor Department of Government and Public Policy from National Defense University Islamabad illustrated about "Dawn of Regional Connectivity and Development: BRI's role in connecting China, Pakistan and Africa."He said African governments look to China to provide political recognition and legitimacy and to contribute to their economic development through aid, investment, infrastructure development, and trade. While reflecting on Pakistan viewpoint he mentioned, "Look Africa Policy Initiative".

In the end, Prof. Dr Syed Mussawar Hussain Bukhari concluded the session with constructive remarks by saying that CPEC is a win-win situation for both China and Pakistan to lead towards transformation in the economic outlook of Pakistan.