Webinar On 'Industrial Applications Of Biotechnology And Biomaterials' Held At GCWUF

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 05:06 PM

A daylong International webinar titled "Industrial Applications of Biotechnology and Biomaterials" was arranged by the Department of Biochemistry, Government College Women University Faisalabad, on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :A daylong International webinar titled "Industrial Applications of Biotechnology and Biomaterials" was arranged by the Department of Biochemistry, Government College Women University Faisalabad, on Thursday.

The objective of the webinar was to highlight the importance of biotechnology in the field of biomaterials and biocomposites.

It's a modern world demand to introduce the participants with the performance of biocomposites and their role during COVID-19 pandemic.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Robina Farooq in her address,focused on the impact of biotechnology on industrial development of Pakistan and its need in our future economy.

The keynote speaker, Dr Muhammad Sapuan Salit, Professor at University of Putra Malaysia (UPM), delivered his lecture on "Performance, Design and Selection of Materials of Bio-composites and Their Role during COVID-19 Pandemic".

Dr Yasir Nawab, dean school of Engineering and Technology, NTU Faisalabad, highlighted the "Role of Biotechnology in Value Added Textiles".

Dr Aqif Anwer, head of IRCBM, COMSATS Islamabad, narrated the biomedical applications of biomaterials by explaining "Healing - A 'materialistic Approach".

The participants listened to and interacted with leading international and national scientists and noted various suggestions to broaden their areas of research in their practical fields.

