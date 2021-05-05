UrduPoint.com
Webinar On Plant Pathology Held At IUB

Webinar on plant pathology held at IUB

A webinar in continuation of the International Scientific Webinar Series was conducted by the Department of Plant Pathology, Faculty of Agriculture and Environment, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) and Pakistan Phytopathological Society

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :A webinar in continuation of the International Scientific Webinar Series was conducted by the Department of Plant Pathology, Faculty of Agriculture and Environment, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) and Pakistan Phytopathological Society.

Dr Muhammad Naveed Aslam Malghani along with his faculty organized this interactive session. The session was joined by Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob and Prof. Dr Muhammad Iqbal Dean Faculty of Agriculture and Environment, Prof. Dr Moazzam Jamil Registrar and Prof. Dr Tariq Mukhtar, President Pakistan Phytopathological Society. Prof. Dr Mark Lawrence Gleason, President American Phytopathological Society and Professor, Plant Pathology at Lowa State University of Science and Technology, Ames, Iowa, USA delivered his talk on Stealth Pathogens, The sooty Blotch and Flyspeck Fungal Complex.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob appreciated the efforts made by the Department of Plant Pathology while the session was concluded by Prof. Dr Tariq Mukhtar. The session has received an immensely overwhelming response from the participants and scientific community across the globe as over 1000 participants registered for this webinar across the globe from different countries including the USA, China, India, South Africa, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Costa Rice, Australia, South Africa and many other countries.

Dr Navid Aslam Mulgani, Chairman, Department of Plant Pathology said that the Department of Plant Pathology, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is newly established. The department is highly concerned with the capacity building and scientific learning of the students and scientists. The Department of Plant Pathology believes that these interactive sessions will help the students to attain new knowledge and skills that can supplement or complement their main field of study. Therefore, the department is striving hard to provide an interactive platform to the students and Plant Pathologists from all over Pakistan and other countries of the world to promote scientific interaction, communication, and collaboration with the international scientific community. The Department of Plant Pathology aims to continue this webinar series in the future with more insightful and informative sessions by eminent Plant Pathologists from all over the world.

