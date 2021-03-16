Webinar on role of e-governance organise at Islamia University

He Department of Political Science at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur organized a webinar session on the of "Role of E-Governance in Effective Public Service Delivery" here on Tuesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :The Department of Political Science at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur organized a webinar session on the of "Role of E-Governance in Effective Public Service Delivery" here on Tuesday.

Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob appreciated the initiative of conducting a series of webinars by the Department of Political Science.

He said that E-Governance is the way forward necessitating concerted and integrated efforts by all quarters to reap the dividends of prosperity.

Directo Riphah Institute of Public Policy, Riphah International University, Islamabad Prof.

Dr Rashid Aftab delivered a comprehensive presentation on "E-Governance: Prospects and Challenges for Pakistan's Public Sector".

Ms Ammara Durrani, Assistant Resident Representative and Chief Development Policy Unit, UNDP Pakistan talked about the role of "E-Governance for Realizing the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda (SDA) and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)". She also highlighted the role of UN Agencies and UNDP in particular to this effect.

Vice-Chancellor University of Balochistan, Prof. Dr Shafiq-ur-Rehman also shared his thoughts regarding "E-Governance and Delivery of Higher education: Navigating towards a Knowledge-Based Economy.