Webinar On 'Science Diplomacy' On Friday

Thu 24th June 2021 | 04:05 PM

Webinar on 'Science Diplomacy' on Friday

Considering the importance and potential of Science Diplomacy to advance Pakistan's national interests and participate effectively in the global science and technology ecosystem, Pakistan Nuclear Society in collaboration with the Virtual University of Pakistan will hold a webinar titled "Science Diplomacy" on June 25 (Friday)

This webinar will be arranged in association with the�Pakistan academy of Sciences (PAS)�and the�Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan (MoFA).

Science Diplomacy�is an emerging concept that reflects humanity's greatest challenges and some of its most promising opportunities which are regional and global. It is a broad way of describing how scientific teamwork between nations can solve human problems and improve international relationships.

Rector, Virtual University of Pakistan, Professor Dr.

Arshad Saleem Bhatti will present introduction to Science Diplomacy during the webinar.

Distinguished National Professor, National Center for Physics, Professor Dr. Muhammad Aslam Baig will speak on 'Bridging Gaps through Science Diplomacy'; Pakistan's Perspective while Head of Science and Technology Sector, ICESCO, Morocco, Professor Dr. Raheel Qamar will share his views on Science Diplomacy in the era of COVID-19.

Director General (ACDIS), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Muhammad Kamran Akhtar Malik will speak on Pakistan's Perspective on 'Science Diplomacy' and President Pakistan Nuclear Society will present his view point on Science Diplomacy-The Global Scenario.

The participants can register through the web link bit.ly/sciencediplomacywebinar�to become the part of the webinar. E-Certificates will be provided to all the participants.

