Webinar 'One Health' on December 17

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :COMSTECH will conduct a webinar 'One Health' together with UP SIGN and the Pakistan academy of Sciences (PAS) on December 17.

The event will be highlighting the need for taking immediate actions to protect our health through protecting our food system.

Both national and international speakers including Professor Fiona Tomley, Professor Munir Iqbal, Osman A Dar, Professor Dr. Seval Akgun, Dr Zahida Fatima, Professor Dr. Iqrar Ahmed Khan and Dr Mahmood will share their experiences during the webinar.

The entire developing world and Pakistan facing an increasing threat from the vector-borne diseases spreading in both farm animals and humans, which are caused, by bacteria and viruses and are transmitted by various vectors (Mosquitoes, Ticks, Flies, Fleas, etc.).

The uncertainty in weather with increasing temperatures, changing rainfall patterns, and increased use of pesticides have made a lot of such species resistant.

Climate change is providing favorable conditions for the breeding and survival of various vectors and arthropods.

This phenomenon of global warming will change the current geographical map of vector-borne diseases and will boost the emergence and re-emergence of various diseases to regions, which lack either population immunity or strong public health infrastructure.

A Health emergency is needed to be declared to combat those colossal problems, created by extreme weather, drought, storms, and hurricanes.

Food safety has become the biggest global challenge. Establishing and maintaining food safety in today's global markets has been characterized as a complex problem that lacks easy or straight forward solutions and one that will require a One Health approach.

Unsafe food poses global health threats, endangering everyone.

Infants, young children, pregnant women, the elderly, and those with an underlying illness are particularly vulnerable. Unsafe food containing harmful bacteria, viruses, parasites, or chemical substances, causes more than 200 diseases � ranging from diarrhea to cancers. Foodborne diseases impede socioeconomic development by straining health care systems and harming national economies, tourism, and trade. Food supply chains now cross multiple national borders. Good collaboration between governments, producers, and consumers helps ensure food safety.

Food security is highly dependent on livestock productivity, which can directly affect the trade and food supply chain.

According to the 1996 Rome Declaration on World Food Security and World Food Summit Plan of Action, "Food security exists when all people, at all times, have physical and economic access to sufficient, safe and nutritious food to meet their dietary needs and food preferences for an active and healthy life". While global demands for safe and sustainable sources of food are greater now than they were in 1996 when this declaration was developed, the problems associated with achieving safe and secure food supplies remain extremely complex.

The large variety of diverse factors that impact production and distribution of safe food supplies including the availability of natural resources, healthy ecosystems, market globalization, climate change, political instability, and poverty all underscore the need to address these issues using a One Health approach.