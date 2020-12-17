Webinar "Stand Together Against Corruption" Held At GCWUF

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :A day-long webinar "Stand Together Against Corruption" was organized by Character Building Society (CBS), Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) here on Thursday.

Vice-President CBS Auj Zehra along with member of CBS Rabia Khalid hosted the webinar at video conference room.

Focal Person CBS Dr. Ambreen Ashar explained the activities of GCWUF societies during current year to elevate the character of youth.

Patron-in-chief CBS and Vice Chancellor GCWUF, Dr Rubina Farooq appreciated CBS for conducting the enlightening webinar and sharing her knowledge.

Muhammad Tariq Qureshi, Haider Abbas Wattoo, Syed Arshad Ali Rizvi, Dr. Shazia Habeeb highlighted various aspects of high tech cyber crime and corruption. Dr. Zill-e-Huma in her concluding remarks acknowledged the efficacious role of CBS to combat corruption.

A video paying tribute to martyrs of Army Public school Peshawar was played to remember their sacrifices.