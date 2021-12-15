Week long entrepreneurial drive started at IIU

The week long entrepreneurial drive of the Faculty of Management Sciences (FMS) of the International Islamic University (IIU) kicked-off here at the Faisal Masjid Campus on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :The week long entrepreneurial drive of the Faculty of Management Sciences (FMS) of the International Islamic University (IIU) kicked-off here at the Faisal Masjid Campus on Wednesday.

The drive is featuring workshops, series of talk with industrial experts and entrepreneurs, business plan competition with participants of 200 universities across Pakistan, innovative ad competition and a number of networking and interaction opportunities between students and industrial experts. � Addressing the inaugural session of the Entrepreneurial summit, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on CPEC Affairs, Khalid Mansoor apprised about the details of the objectives and road map of the next 15 years of CPEC project.

He shed light on the improvement in the energy sector through CPEC and said that in the second phase of the project, 5300 megawatt capacity has been achieved and work is also going on 3500 megawatt energy project.

He told that special importance has been given to the renewable energy resources and projects. He informed about 820 kilometer optic fiber cable and added that the completion work is in process on the biggest airport in Gwadar.

He briefed the participants on the measures being taken by the government to facilitate the investors. He said that the industrial cooperation segment of CPEC holds great potential and significant work was underway to make full use of it.

The SAPM said that he will provide maximum cooperation to IIU youth to play role in the project.

Project Director, National Incubation Centre, Pervez Abbasi opined that world is changing fast as it is the age of technological advancements and incubations.

He added that National incubation centre is dealing with hundreds of startups of thousands of students to encourage the entrepreneurial and the projects which are compatible to the needs of hour.

He said it is not easy for any country in the world to accommodate 10 lac graduating students through jobs, therefore, there is a need to think out of the box and being an entrepreneur is the key to success.

Addressing the students, he said his centre will be fond of expanding university's incubation centre and project in virtual technology, artificial intelligence and gaming industry shall be highly encouraged.

Rector IIUI, in his speech said that country is facing youth bulge, these are high times to guide youth to be involved in entrepreneurial projects so that they may become job providers instead of being job seekers. He said 56 million youth can play a vital role in economic stability.

Appreciating the summit, he said it's a great networking opportunity of interaction between industry and academia. "We can bring Pakistan out of difficult times through talented entrepreneurs and universities must play due role in this regard" he said.

He said universities should work in the light of the needs of society with research, innovation and promotion of entrepreneurship.

On the occasion, Vice President, Administration and Finance, Prof. Dr. N. B. Jumani in his vote of thanks hailed the efforts of Faculty of Managements Sciences and also thanked the distinguished guests for sharing their thoughts to the university students.

Earlier, Dean Faculty of Management Sciences , Dr. Abdul Raheman highlighted the objectives and details of the week long entrepreneurial drive.

He said that it is an opportunity provided by university to bridge the gap between industry and academia as well as it will also help in promoting the opportunity to youth to assess the market requirements.�The activity was also joined by Vice Presidents Professor Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed, Professor Dr. Ayaz Afsar, DGs, Deans, faculty members and a large number of students.