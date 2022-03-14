UrduPoint.com

Week Long Spring Festival Kicked Off At NUML

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2022 | 05:24 PM

Week long spring festival kicked off at NUML

A week long Spring Festival started at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML), Islamabad

A week long Spring Festival started at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML), Islamabad.

The event was inaugurated by the Rector NUML Major General Muhammad Jaffar HI (M) (Retd) alongwith Ambassador Republic of Korea Suh Sangpyo, Cultural Attach� Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia Dr. Esam Sharf M. Almalki, Head of Supportive Services Department, Consular Affairs and Citizens Services Embassy of UAE Mr. Hussain Abdullah AlBaloshi.

While Director General NUML Brig Syed Nadir Ali, Pro Rectors Academics & Research, Registrar, Directors, HoDs, faculty members and large number of students attended the inaugural ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion Rector NUML said that Pakistan is such a beautiful country, and it has a unique cultural diversity. Every culture of the motherland is beautiful and has equal respect.

Today, NUML students showed the world that Pakistanis are one Nation, they respect each other's culture and know how to celebrate their respective cultural diversity with such humbleness and brotherhood.

He encouraged the students who participated in cultural activities and later He visited various cultural stalls of various countries, regional cultural stalls, book stalls and food stalls.

It is pertinent to mention that NUML is celebrating Spring Festival from March 14 to March 18, in which various activities like cultural, sports, co-curricular, Entrepreneurial and events will be held. International Stalls by embassies were also set up.

The students presented all Pakistani cultures i.e Sindhi, Balochi, Pashto, Punjabi, Kashmiri & GB, Hazara and Saraiki. Honourable guests from various embassies encouraged the students on their performances.

