Weeklong 1st Virtual Summer Fiesta begins at UVAS

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th July, 2021) The Senior Tutor Office of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged a weeklong “1st Virtual Summer Fiesta 2021” here on Monday in City Campus.



In which various competitions including Qiraat & Naat, Scientific Model/Poster, Cooking/Food Art, Quiz, Environment Documentary, Blood Donor Society, Debate, Calligraphy/Sketching, Bait Bazi, Urdu Ghazal, Funny & English poems, Music, Photography/Short film and Stand-up Comedy, Anti-Drug and Smoking etc will present virtually by students in the week-long Summer Fiesta 2021.



UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that such extra-curricular activities are as important for students as the curricular activities for their character building and imparting social training.

Principle Officer Students Affair Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf and Senior Tutor Prof Dr Ali Raza Awan encouraged the students to participate in these competitions enthusiastically.

A large number of students from different departments of UVAS would participate in these competitions and they will show their performances through video link.