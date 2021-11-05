UrduPoint.com

Weeklong Training Course On ‘Diagnostic Ultrasonography In Animals’ Concludes

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 05:07 PM

Weeklong Training Course on ‘Diagnostic Ultrasonography in Animals’ concludes

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore organized week-long Training Course on ‘Diagnostic Ultrasonography in Animals’ at UVAS veterinary Academy on Friday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore organized week-long Training Course on ‘Diagnostic Ultrasonography in Animals’ at UVAS veterinary Academy on Friday.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the concluding ceremony of the training course and distributed certificates among participants and resource persons while Director Veterinary Academy Dr Muhammad Ikram and 15 in-service veterinary officers from Multan, Sargodha and Rawalpindi divisions participated in this training.

Dr Irfan-ur-Rehman Khan, Dr Aijaz Ali Channa and Dr Shahla Gul Bukhari were the resource persons of this training.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed congratulated participants on the successfully completion of this course.

He sought suggestion from participants that how to make such training more productive for upcoming batches.

He said such training are necessary to enhancing competencies in veterinary officer professionals work and these officers play vital role not only in the development of livestock sector even also play pivotal role to strengthen national economy of the country.
Various aspects have been discussed related to general principles and concepts in ultrasound, scanning technique and pathological cases in bovine reproductive scanning, scanning technique in small ruminants, ultrasound scanning of liver and spleen, demonstration of canine reproductive tract & kidney and urinary bladder, ultrasound scanning of general abdominal organs and practice etc.

A practical session also conducted at Buffalo Research Institute on large animals.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Sargodha Rawalpindi Buffalo University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences From

Recent Stories

Karachi's private school issued show-cause notice ..

Karachi's private school issued show-cause notice over hidden cameras inside was ..

27 minutes ago
 Lavrov to Head Russian Delegation on Paris Confere ..

Lavrov to Head Russian Delegation on Paris Conference on Libya on November 12 - ..

16 minutes ago
 Russian Diplomat Found Dead Near Russian Embassy i ..

Russian Diplomat Found Dead Near Russian Embassy in Berlin - Reports

16 minutes ago
 SABS University to conduct entry test for admissio ..

SABS University to conduct entry test for admissions in different disciplines

16 minutes ago
 COP26 President Urges to Step Up Climate Talks in ..

COP26 President Urges to Step Up Climate Talks in Glasgow

24 minutes ago
 England captain Farrell tests positive for Covid-1 ..

England captain Farrell tests positive for Covid-19

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.