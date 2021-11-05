Weeklong Training Course on ‘Diagnostic Ultrasonography in Animals’ concludes

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore organized week-long Training Course on ‘Diagnostic Ultrasonography in Animals’ at UVAS veterinary Academy on Friday

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the concluding ceremony of the training course and distributed certificates among participants and resource persons while Director Veterinary Academy Dr Muhammad Ikram and 15 in-service veterinary officers from Multan, Sargodha and Rawalpindi divisions participated in this training.

Dr Irfan-ur-Rehman Khan, Dr Aijaz Ali Channa and Dr Shahla Gul Bukhari were the resource persons of this training.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed congratulated participants on the successfully completion of this course.

He sought suggestion from participants that how to make such training more productive for upcoming batches.

He said such training are necessary to enhancing competencies in veterinary officer professionals work and these officers play vital role not only in the development of livestock sector even also play pivotal role to strengthen national economy of the country.

Various aspects have been discussed related to general principles and concepts in ultrasound, scanning technique and pathological cases in bovine reproductive scanning, scanning technique in small ruminants, ultrasound scanning of liver and spleen, demonstration of canine reproductive tract & kidney and urinary bladder, ultrasound scanning of general abdominal organs and practice etc.

A practical session also conducted at Buffalo Research Institute on large animals.