Why You Should Study In The USA

Representatives from 25 U.S. universities met with thousands of students and their parents across Pakistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 04th October, 2019) With thousands of academic programs, world-class institutions, and unmatched flexibility, the United States offers a wealth of higher-education opportunities. To better acquaint Pakistani students with the benefits of study in the United States, representatives from 25 U.S. institutions met thousands of students and their parents this month during EducationUSA’s 15th South Asia Tour. Between visits to schools and universities and U.S. College Fairs in Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi, representatives shared valuable information about their universities’ academic programs, admissions procedures, and opportunities for financial aid.

“Americans are eager to welcome more Pakistanis to study in our country,” said Deputy Chief of Mission John Hoover. “Over the decades our partnership has created meaningful and effective professional and academic collaboration, not to mention lifelong friendships. We hope we’ll see more Pakistani students on our American campuses.”

EducationUSA Pakistan is the official source on higher education in the United States and a part of a U.

S. Department of State network of over 425 international free-of-charge student advising centers in more than 175 countries. In Pakistan, EducationUSA is managed by USEFP, a bi-national commission established in 1950 by the Governments of Pakistan and the United States.

“USEFP is pleased to be able to host this South Asia Tour and introduce U.S. universities to the talented and well-prepared students of Pakistan,” said Rita Akhtar, Executive Director of the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP). “The visiting representatives always comment on the excellent quality of the Pakistani students they meet and encourage them to apply to study in the United States.”

Bryson Keltner from Western Kentucky University was delighted to be a part of the Spring 2019 Tour. He said, “I was so impressed with the organization of the tour, the hospitality, and the sense of camaraderie among the staff and reps. We met with so many amazing students and made really great connections.