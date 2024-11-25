Open Menu

Winter Holidays In Punjab To Begin From Dec 20

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 25, 2024 | 01:52 PM

Secretary says schools across Punjab will remain closed for winter break until January 10, 2025

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 25th, 2024) Punjab Secretary Schools Khalid Nazir Wattoo announced that winter holidays in Punjab will commence on December 20.

The Secretary said that the schools across the province would remain closed for winter break until January 10, 2025.

The reports suggested that a total of 20 days allocated for the winter holidays.

