Winter vacations in KP from January 3: Sec High Education

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :In the light of the decision of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday decided to give 10-day winter vacations at all public and private educational institutions from January 3 to January 12 in plain areas.

According to Secretary Higher education department, the winter vacations at hilly and snowy area would be given from December 24, 2021 to February 28, 2022, adding that it would be applicable at all public and private universities, colleges and affiliated institutions in the province.

The decision to extend date of winter vacations was taken after review of change in the climate and extreme weather condition in the month of January.