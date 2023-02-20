UrduPoint.com

Women Education Directorate In Ever Division Of Balochistan Planned

Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2023 | 09:12 PM

Member of Balochistan Assembly Shakeela Naveed Dehwar on Monday called on Parliamentary Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi to discuss the establishment of women's education directorate and legislation related to women in Balochistan

They agreed that efforts will be made to appoint women district education officers for the improvement of girls' education; they emphasized the need to appoint women clerical staff in women's educational institutions.

Dr. Rubaba Khan said in Balochistan, opportunities will be provided to bring women into the mainstream of development.

"All possible steps would be made to bring the womenfolk in every field of life creating such a favourable environment that they feel safe and develop their abilities.

She said efforts will be made to increase the existing quota of women in government jobs proportionately and all such laws and policies that lead to discrimination on the basis of gender will be revisited.

She noted that keeping in view contemporary requirements, many old laws are being amended in Balochistan so that the problems faced by the people can be solved more effectively.

Stressing the need for endorsing the law of public interest, she called upon the political parties to support such legislation in the parliament.

Additional Secretary Law Shaukat Ali Malik was also present on the occasion.

