Women fair held in Shah Abdul Latif University

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Women Educational and Entrepreneurship Fair-2022, jointly organized by Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur and a local NGO on Tuesday with an aim to promote women empowerment.

Special Assistant to the CM Sindh Nawab Ali Wassan, after inaugurating the event, said the woman is a courageous character in our society.

He said that former prime minister Benazir Bhutto was a role model, who showed her commitment for the protection of woman's rights, and the democracy. Vice-Chancellor SALU Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto said the Marvi Rural Development Organization has been striving for the women empowerment in Sindh.