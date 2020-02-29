UrduPoint.com
Women Uni Announces BS, MA Results

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 01:29 PM

Women Uni announces BS, MA results

Media Studies Department Woman's University Swabi Saturday announced the results of BS and MA Journalism and Mass Communication

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) : Media Studies Department Woman's University Swabi Saturday announced the results of BS and MA Journalism and Mass Communication.

According to the Controller of Examination, Maria of BS first semester clinched first position while Hama Hashim Ali Khan secured first position in MA final semester.

Similarly, Shehzadi Fatima took second, Sheeba Faris third and Kiran Sana took fourth position in Master.

Women University Swabi is the only university in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where the department of Media Studies is established two years ago and first batch of Master program completed their period.

Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Dr. Imtiaz Ali Khan congratulated all the successful students and said that no one decline the role of Journalism in the country. He said that it is honor to establish Media Studies Department in Woman's University Swabi. He urged upon the successful students to highlight issues and play their vital role for the development of country.

