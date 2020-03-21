Women University offering online classes to students

UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 07:12 PM

The Women University (WU) has started teaching students online as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :The Women University (WU) has started teaching students online as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The university advised students and faculty staff that they could manage their academic work online.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, WU VC, Dr. Uzma Quraish said that the teachers and employees of varsity stand side by side with the nation during this trial.

In this situation, the university is performing its national and social responsibilities. Department of Chemistry and Pharmacy specialists are producing low cost sanitizers to their community, she informed.

Similarly, online classes have been launched in all departments to facilitate the students, so that they have access to online and digital means of home-based teaching courses.

The various departments of the University were also active in providing coronavirus protection information, she concluded.

