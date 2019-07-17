UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Women University Signs MoU With SCC For Strengthening Industry-academia Relationship

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 11:51 PM

Women University signs MoU with SCC for strengthening industry-academia relationship

Women University Swabi (WUS) signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Swabi Chamber of Commerce for strengthening industry-academia relationship and vowed to work together for the development of the area

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ):Women University Swabi (WUS) signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Swabi Chamber of Commerce for strengthening industry-academia relationship and vowed to work together for the development of the area.

According to MoU, WUS will offer its services in the areas of consultancy, research, capacity development, IT solutions, feasibility reporting, training and development and skill development program which will create new ways to improve the local industry of Swabi, enabling to compete in the global market.

Swabi Chamber of Commerce will offer its services by providing internships, research projects, on job trainings and support to the young female entrepreneurs.

Related Topics

Job Young Swabi Chamber Women Market Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan terms ICJ's verdict as victo ..

16 minutes ago

Bahrain to Host Working Group on Maritime Security ..

16 minutes ago

Kashmiris will not rest till freedom of Kashmir fr ..

16 minutes ago

UN Deploys Team to Enhance Security, Probe Attack ..

16 minutes ago

Luhansk People's Republic Ready for 19-for-107 Pri ..

16 minutes ago

ICJ verdict victory for Pakistan: Dr Ashiq Awan

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.