Women University signs MoU with SCC for strengthening industry-academia relationship

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ):Women University Swabi (WUS) signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Swabi Chamber of Commerce for strengthening industry-academia relationship and vowed to work together for the development of the area.

According to MoU, WUS will offer its services in the areas of consultancy, research, capacity development, IT solutions, feasibility reporting, training and development and skill development program which will create new ways to improve the local industry of Swabi, enabling to compete in the global market.

Swabi Chamber of Commerce will offer its services by providing internships, research projects, on job trainings and support to the young female entrepreneurs.