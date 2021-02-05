UrduPoint.com
Women University Stages Kashmir Rally

Faizan Hashmi 55 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 01:18 PM

Under the supervision of Government Sadiq College Women University (GSCWU) Bahawalpur, Kashmir rally was taken out to express solidarity with people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

The rally led by Vice Chancellor, GSCWU, Prof-Dr.

Saiqa Imtiaz Asif was taken out from the university premises which was participated in by professors, lecturers, Director, Students Affairs, Mrs. Shazia Mushtaq, Director, Information Technology, Dr. Saeed Ahmed and a large number of female students.

The participants had held banners and posters inscribed with slogans in favor of people of Kashmir. Addressing the rally, the VC, GSCWU said that world community should put pressure on Indian government to stop brutalities against innocent people of Kashmir.

