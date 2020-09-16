UrduPoint.com
Women University Swabi Conducts Training Workshop On Online Teaching

Wed 16th September 2020

Women University Swabi conducts training workshop on online teaching

Women University Swabi conducted a training workshop on Wednesday for the faculty members of Online teaching Methodolog

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Women University Swabi conducted a training workshop on Wednesday for the faculty members of Online teaching Methodology.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Shahana Urooj Kazmi said that online learning is the future of academia, no institution can sustain its academic ranking without developing expertise in online learning mechanism.

COVID-19 has enabled us to develop online learning and teaching mechanisms.

"There is a dire need of organizing training sessions for faculty and students for online teaching and learning. Women University Swabi has developed its own mechanism for online learning and now we are opening our campus for both on-campus and online classes", Dr. Kazmi added.

More Stories From Education

