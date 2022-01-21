Women University Swabi start online educational activities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Women University Swabi has decided to launch online educational activities after corona cases were reported on the campus.

According to a statement issued here on Friday, the university's administration has directed officials concerned to prepare themselves for transition to online classes and other online educational activities as quickly as possible to save precious time of students and complete course work of the current semesters.

It says the decision was taken following few suspected corona cases were reported and it was not advisable to continue physical classes and other educational activities on the campus.

The university has also directed the officials of the examination section to take prompt measures for holding online examinations in the current scenario.

However, it added that teachers and other staff would perform their duties at the campus according to need while strictly observing notified corona-specific SOPs.