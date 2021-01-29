UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Women University Swabi To Launch Center For Online Learning

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 05:23 PM

Women university Swabi to launch center for online learning

Women University Swabi was all set to launch Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's first dedicated Center for Online Learning at the university

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Women University Swabi was all set to launch Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's first dedicated Center for Online Learning at the university.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information and Higher education Kamran Bangash Friday lauded the university's initiative of establishing KP's first Center for Online Learning at the University.

He appreciated the efforts of Vice Chancellor Shahana Urooj Kazmi and her team for this amazing initiative and assured all possible support from the Higher Education Department.

He said in the wake of corona pandemic and lockdown the online learning has emerged as new way of teaching and learning, adding that suitable steps should be taken to familiarize teachers and students to this new concept.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahana Urooj Kazmi said that we would be the first public sector University of the Province to take the said step, online and blended learning is the future of academics, we need to adopt it with full strength, she stressed.

She further added that all the lectures of faculty would be recorded at the centre and to be made available to all the students at the university portal 24/7.

In the first step, she said the facility would be available to the university students and in the next the university would expand it to the other students as well.

The university has also launched its official youtube channel that contains the profile of every teaching department which is a great achievement of Directorate of Public Relation and Publications.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Swabi Women YouTube All From

Recent Stories

‘Corruption increased, but the man is honest’

2 minutes ago

Quinton de Kock, Babar Azam and Fawad Alam review ..

7 minutes ago

Public Prosecution clarifies penalties for disclos ..

11 minutes ago

Haleem Adil Sheikh terms Civil Service Reforms as ..

3 minutes ago

Five COVID-19 patients die in Romania hospital fir ..

3 minutes ago

Kane injury gives Spurs boss Mourinho a major head ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.