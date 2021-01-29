Women university Swabi to launch center for online learning

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Women University Swabi was all set to launch Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's first dedicated Center for Online Learning at the university

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Women University Swabi was all set to launch Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's first dedicated Center for Online Learning at the university.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information and Higher education Kamran Bangash Friday lauded the university's initiative of establishing KP's first Center for Online Learning at the University.

He appreciated the efforts of Vice Chancellor Shahana Urooj Kazmi and her team for this amazing initiative and assured all possible support from the Higher Education Department.

He said in the wake of corona pandemic and lockdown the online learning has emerged as new way of teaching and learning, adding that suitable steps should be taken to familiarize teachers and students to this new concept.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahana Urooj Kazmi said that we would be the first public sector University of the Province to take the said step, online and blended learning is the future of academics, we need to adopt it with full strength, she stressed.

She further added that all the lectures of faculty would be recorded at the centre and to be made available to all the students at the university portal 24/7.

In the first step, she said the facility would be available to the university students and in the next the university would expand it to the other students as well.

The university has also launched its official youtube channel that contains the profile of every teaching department which is a great achievement of Directorate of Public Relation and Publications.