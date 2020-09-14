Women University Swabi to reopen from 15 September

Women University Swabi would reopen from September 15 and all its educational and research activities would resume accordingl

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Women University Swabi would reopen from September 15 and all its educational and research activities would resume accordingly.

This decision was taken during the 16th meeting of Academic Council of Women University, Swabi which was presided over by the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Shahana Urooj Kazmi.

The council approved the plan of opening the university as per the decision taken in the 20th meeting of the Inter-provincial education Ministers Conference.

"The university will re-open from 15th September, 2020 and all educational and research activities will be resumed.

Students of Final year/7th semester and M.

Phil. would attend the classes at the varsity from September 17 while 1st semester students would attend the on-campus classes from September 21.The remaining students would attend online classes from September 17, 2020".

Dr. Kazmi said that our major priority was the resumption of academic activities and safety of our students. All COVID-19 SoPs would be strictly followed. She also asked the faculty members to ensure that their students follow the SoPs.

"We have screened all our faculty and staff members and all tests have come negative. We are ready to resume the academic and research activities on the campus and online", she added.