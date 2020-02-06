Women University syndicate meeting on Feb 7

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Syndicate, the top governing body, of Women university (WU) will meet on Friday to discuss important matters of the varsity besides approval of certain issues.

Chaired by WU Vice Chancellor, Dr Uzma Quraishi, the meeting will be attended by nominated MPA including Sabeen Gul Khan, Ms Shaheen and Ms Shahida besides LWC VC, Dr Bushra Mirza, a representative each of HEC, Finance Department , parliamentary Affairs and others, said an official source.

Acting Registrar, Khurram will act as secretary of the syndicate. Meanwhile, The third convocation of WU is likely to be held in next month for which preparations are underway by controller examination, Dr Hina, it added.

It is worth mentioning here that the convocation was to be held last year, but due to some reasons, it could not be organized in 2019.