Women Varsity Swabi Instructs Graduates To Collect Degrees

Tue 29th September 2020 | 05:42 PM

Women varsity Swabi instructs graduates to collect degrees

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) ::Women University Swabi has issued instructions for the graduated students to submit their degree forms along with the relevant documents to the examinations department.

According to notification issued here Tuesday of the examinations department, stated that BS and Masters program commenced at the varsity in 2015 and the first convocation was held in 2019 in which 313 degrees were conferred to the students.

Till date, the attendees students of convocation alongside the other graduating students have submitted 560 degree forms at the examinations department, out of which, 230 degrees were issued to the students while 270 degrees are ready and awaiting collection by the students.

These students are directed to collect their degrees at their earliest.

Degrees can be collected on every Thursday from 10 am to 2 pm from the examinations department.

