Women's University Swabi Removes Age Limit For Admissions To Promote Education For All Women

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2023 | 09:04 PM

The Women's University Swabi has taken a major step towards promoting education for women by removing the age limit for admission

In a recent meeting of the Academic Council, it was decided that women of all ages can now enroll in the university, provided seats are available and they meet the merit requirements.

The decision was made in light of the fact that many women are unable to complete their education due to various personal reasons and family affairs.

This move will help women to pursue their academic goals at any point in their lives and contribute to their personal and professional growth.

Apart from this, the meeting also discussed various academic matters such as the approval of the minutes of the first board of Studies of the Department of English Language and Literature, approval of the minutes of 24 academics, and the admission fee for MPhil and MS programs.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahana Urooj Kazmi, presided over the meeting and congratulated the Academic Council on its successful meeting.

She expressed hope that the council would continue to play an important role in improving the quality of education at the Women's University Swabi and guide the university's future decisions.

This decision by the Women's University Swabi will undoubtedly open doors for women of all ages to pursue higher education and achieve their academic dreams.

