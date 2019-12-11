Work of 51 budding artists of Islamia University put on display

(@FahadShabbir)

BHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Annual art and design show of University College of Art and Design, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur began at Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus.

As many as 51 students of final year presented their artwork at display in newly inaugurated Hakra Art Gallery at the university.

Vice Chancellor Engineer Prof Dr Athar Mahboob along with renowned artist and former principal National College of Arts Lahore inaugurated the thesis display.

The visitors praised the innovative designs in painting, miniature, calligraphy, textile and digital art formats.

It was noted that artist besides highlighting various social issues on their canvas also beautifully presented Cholistani culture and thousands year old Hakra Valley civilization.

The experts visiting from renowned art schools from across the country highly praised the creative style and innovation of art students. They were of the view that artwork of local students should be displayed in big cities and projected through various mediums including social media.